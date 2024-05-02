Littelfuse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $235.77. 3,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,657. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

