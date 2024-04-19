TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $128.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

