Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 4.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 95,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 254,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

