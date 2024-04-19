Touchstar plc (TST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Touchstar Trading Down 1.7 %
LON TST opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.75. Touchstar has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 1.25.
Touchstar Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstar
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.