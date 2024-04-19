Touchstar plc (TST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Touchstar Trading Down 1.7 %

LON TST opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.75. Touchstar has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Touchstar Company Profile

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

