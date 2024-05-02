Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Ingevity Stock Up 1.4 %

Ingevity stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

