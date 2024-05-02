Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.84 million. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.
Omnicell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
