Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $129,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $522.18 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.46 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

