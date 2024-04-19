Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.32. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

