Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Global Payments Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

