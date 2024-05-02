BTIG Research Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $369.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.05.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average of $316.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

