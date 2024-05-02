The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 8.5 %

CG stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.