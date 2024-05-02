Susquehanna Increases Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

