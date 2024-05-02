Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.42% of Cohen & Steers worth $127,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

