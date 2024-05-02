Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.42% of Cohen & Steers worth $127,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 91.83%.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
