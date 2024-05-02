Albert S. Baldocchi Sells 1,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

CMG opened at $3,138.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,241.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,857.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,458.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

