Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.61.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $173.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.