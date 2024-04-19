Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 53,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.62. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $498.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.