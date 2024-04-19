TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

KMI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

