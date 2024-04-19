Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

