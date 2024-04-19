The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 86,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,394,000 after buying an additional 137,459 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

