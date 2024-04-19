StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Position Increased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.0 %

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

