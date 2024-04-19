Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$1.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

CFX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.55. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

