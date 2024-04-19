Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 388 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $36,626,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

