Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

