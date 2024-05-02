Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $254.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.26. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

