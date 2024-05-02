VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000.
Shares of SHYD opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
