Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $108.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

