Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

