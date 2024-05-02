Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,164,000 after purchasing an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after buying an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

