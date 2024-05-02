CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

