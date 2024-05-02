Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

IBDS opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

