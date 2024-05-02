Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2,453.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

