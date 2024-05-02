Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,673 shares of company stock worth $665,497 in the last 90 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE VPV opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.