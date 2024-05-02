Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 393.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

