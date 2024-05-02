Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

