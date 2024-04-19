Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,619,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

