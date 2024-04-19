Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

