Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.40

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 2766746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.96.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

