Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.47

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.47 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 66249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

