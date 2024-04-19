Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 102,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Articles

