Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 102,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Report on Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals Stock Performance
Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Metals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.