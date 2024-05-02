Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

