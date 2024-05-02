Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Grows By 7.0%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

