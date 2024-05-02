Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $430.70 and last traded at $431.08. Approximately 7,769,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,472,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.75.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

