Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $430.70 and last traded at $431.08. Approximately 7,769,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,472,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.75.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.61.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.