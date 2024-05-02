APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1620896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.29.

APA Company Profile



APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

