Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.86.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.