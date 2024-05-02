Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $63.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.68.

MNST opened at $53.54 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

