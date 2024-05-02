Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Grows By 6.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIRK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 40,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,062. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

