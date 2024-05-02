Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CC stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

