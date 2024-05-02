TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

TFS Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $12.70 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $259,383. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 79,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

