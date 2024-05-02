National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.45. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 60,563 shares changing hands.
National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
