Orbit Chain Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $48,759.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

